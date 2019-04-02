For Immediate Release: April 2, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Middle College Behavior Specialist Named Employee of the Month

Paula Ritter-Lipscomb sees her students, co-workers as family

Greensboro, N.C. – Behavior specialist Paula Ritter-Lipscomb was moved to tears when she found out she was named the April GCS Employee of the Month, but it was no surprise to the people who work closely with her at the Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro. Her principal, Rodney Boone, knows “Mrs. R-L” is exactly the kind of person who deserves to represent the district as employee of the month.

Multiple nominations for her confirm that feeling. GTCC employee Frankie Lane commends her leadership, her advocacy and her ability to connect with students. “What a valuable resource we have at GTCC! Her kindness, putting others first, a character-builder with much wisdom and yet never in a hurry to help one more student,” wrote Lane.

Ritter-Lipscomb wants to make sure the students in her care are prepared for life, both academically and emotionally. On her own time, she leads a performing arts club that gives students an outlet to express themselves and gain confidence in public speaking. She also earns praise for helping her coworkers in whatever role is needed.

Ritter-Lipscomb received a $50 gift card to Sam’s Club, which has given more than $8,000 to outstanding GCS employees since 2005. During the month of April, her photo will hang at the district’s central office, at the Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro and at the Sam’s Club on Wendover Avenue.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323