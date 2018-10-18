Editor’s Note: In the attached photo, Chief of Schools Dr. Tony Watlington, principal Angela Polk-Jones and Spanish teacher Dr. Janis Antonek were present when The Middle College at UNCG was announced as one of America’s Best Urban Schools by the National Center for Urban School Transformation.

Middle College at UNCG Among Best of the Best of America’s Urban Schools

School earned gold from the National Center for Urban School Transformation

Greensboro, N.C. – The Middle College at UNCG earned gold recognition out of a pool of schools already considered some of the country’s best urban schools.

The Middle College was one of 15 recognized nationally by The National Center for Urban School Transformation (NCUST), which is housed at San Diego State University, during its annual America’s Best Urban Schools Symposium last week. Out of those 15, three earned the highest recognition of gold, including The Middle College at UNCG. The recognition came with a $5,000 prize.

“Being recognized as a gold winner among the other top finalist from across the nation is further validation of the outstanding work that we are doing at the Middle College at UNCG,” said Principal Angela Polk-Jones. “Our love, care and compassion for all students, regardless of their background or socioeconomic status, is something that we are most proud of. As part of our vision we say that we are ‘Preparing every student to be COLLEGE, CAREER and LIFE Ready,’ and that is something that we truly strive for on a daily basis.”

Polk-Jones added the school’s success would not be possible without the support and partnership between GCS and UNCG.

NCUST’s mission is to help urban school districts and their partners transform urban schools into places where all students achieve academic proficiency, develop a love for learning and graduate prepared to succeed in post-secondary education, the workplace and their communities.

The 15 schools were evaluated in four areas: curricular rigor, instructional effectiveness, relational quality and continuous improvement efforts.

“The winning schools have attained a level of achievement more typically seen in schools that serve very affluent communities,” said Joseph F. Johnson, Jr., executive director of the NCUST. He further explained, “In these impressive schools, outstanding teachers and leaders maintain very high expectations for all of their students. At the same time, they create learning environments that enable students to meet their high expectations. These schools exemplify how otherwise typical urban schools can transform students’ lives.”

A student at the Middle College at UNCG was also recognized at the event. Armani Rosser was one of the students awarded $200 in an essay contest.

Among the thousands of urban schools throughout the nation, the middle college is one of few that was able to meet the rigorous award criteria, and the only one in North Carolina this year. The Middle College at UNCG prepares students for careers in the medical and human sciences field through a student-centered curriculum that includes a unique corporate work-study program. Leadership skills and character development are also emphasized. The average teacher to student ratio is 1 to 17.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, healthcare occupations are projected to grow 18 percent from 2016 to 2026, much faster than the average for all occupations. It’s also predicted that this industry will add about 2.4 million new jobs, more than any other occupational groups.

With an enrollment of 204 students in ninth through 12th grades, the program has demonstrated high achievement in science, technology, the arts, engineering, mathematics and/or social studies. All but three classes offered at the school are Honors, Advanced Placement or college level.

Last year, 86 percent of Middle College at UNCG students who took the ACT were proficient by state standards. The percentage of African-American students considered to be proficient (with a score of 17 or higher) on the ACT increased from 64 percent in 2016 to 76 percent last year. Hispanic student ACT scores increased from 80 percent to nearly 95 percent.

The school has consistently met or exceeded expected growth in standardized testing, and the state report card rated it an “A” last year.

Many of the school’s students are first-generation college-bound students, 74 percent are students of color and about 40 percent of students meet low-income criteria.

