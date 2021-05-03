MercyMe coming to Greensboro Coliseum Saturday, Oct. 16

[https://d31hzlhk6di2h5.cloudfront.net/20210502/63/73/67/35/236f748bcd31646c27760aaf_550x276.jpg]

MercyMe Announces Fall 2021 inhale (exhale) Tour

Nashville, TN…. May 3, 2021 – GRAMMY(r) nominated, multiple American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and Dove Award-winning band MercyMe has announced their fall 2021 inhale (exhale) tour. Hitting 30 cities across the U.S., including the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 16, the band is excited to hit the road with fellow Fair Trade Services artist Micah Tyler. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com/>.

MercyMe released their tenth studio project, inhale (exhale) last Friday, April 30, and the current single, “Say I Won’t” has risen quickly across national radio charts, currently #4 on Billboard National Christian Audience, Mediabase Christian Audience and Billboard AC Indicator, as well as #5 on Billboard AC Monitored and Mediabase Christian AC.

MercyMe inhale (exhale) tour

w/ Micah Tyler (*all dates subject to change):

THU 9-30-21 Lubbock, TX

FRI 10-1-21 Tulsa, OK

SAT 10-2-21 Cedar Park, TX

SUN 10-3-21 Fort Worth, TX

FRI 10-8-21 Louisville, KY

SAT 10-9-21 Evansville, IN

SUN 10-10-21 Duluth, GA

THU 10-14-21 Charlotte, NC

FRI 10-15-21 Columbia, SC

SAT 10-16-21 Greensboro, NC

SUN 10-17-21 Augusta, GA

THURS 10-21-21 Tampa, FL

FRI 10-22-21 Jacksonville, FL

SAT 10-23-21 Biloxi, MS

SUN 10-24-21 Pensacola, FL

THU 10-28-21 Oklahoma City, OK

FRI 10-29-21 Wichita, KS

SAT 10-30-21 Kansas City, MO

THU 11-4-21 Toledo, OH

FRI 11-5-21 Grand Rapids, MI

SAT 11-6-21 Champaign, IL

SUN 11-7-21Columbus, OH

THU 11-11-21 Moline, IL

FRI 11-12-21 Ft. Wayne, IN

SAT 11-13-21 Cincinnati, OH

SUN 11-14-21 Nashville, TN

THU 11-18-21 Greenville, SC

FRI 11-19-21 Norfolk, VA

SAT 11-20-21 Pittsburgh, PA

SUN 11-21-21Indianapolis, IN

About MercyMe:

It continues to be a landmark time for the multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY(r) nominated, multiple American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and Dove Award winners MercyMe. They were recently named Billboard’s Top Christian Artist of the 2010 decade, and in 2020 received their eighth American Music Award nomination.

A major motion picture based on the life of frontman Bart Millard who wrote the mega-hit song “I Can Only Imagine” after the loss of his father, opened at a remarkable No. 3 at the box office on Mar. 16, 2018 (Lionsgate, Roadside Attractions). In conjunction with the movie release, Millard penned a memoir and the band released a collection of hits titled I Can Only Imagine – The Very Best Of MercyMe. In 2018 MercyMe was named Top Christian Artist at the Billboard Music Awards, was the top winner at the fan-fueled K-LOVE Fan Awards including a win for Artist of the Year, and was the GMA Dove Award Winner for Artist Of The Year.

Since their debut in 2001, the band has sold more than 9 million units in CD, single and DVD sales, garnered more than 48 No. 1 multi-format radio singles, and had four consecutive mainstream radio hits. MercyMe made history in 2014 as “I Can Only Imagine” surpassed 2 million digital downloads, making it the first song in Christian music to go platinum and double-platinum in the digital domain. The song has now gone has gone 4x platinum. In 2009, Billboard named MercyMe’s “Word Of God Speak” the No. 1 Song of The Decade and the group the No. 1 Artist of the Decade in both the Christian Songs and Christian AC Songs categories, recognizing them as one of the industry’s most notable talents.

They have sold out venues throughout the US and Canada, including Radio City Music Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and have appeared on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Good Morning America, GMA3, The Today Show, CBS This Morning, FOX New Channel’s FOX & Friends, CNN, ABC News and in the pages of Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, USA Today and more. Their tenth album, inhale(exhale), is available now.

