Mental Health Greensboro to host ‘Stop the Stigma’ Drive-in concert at Coliseum Complex

For Immediate Release: 3/17/2021

Suzanne Stafford

Mental Health Greensboro

743-223-1363

sstafford@mhag.org

Tickets for Stomp The Stigma On Sale Now!

Greensboro, NC: Mental Health Greensboro, a local non-profit, will host STOMP THE STIGMA, a drive-in concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 in the Greensboro Coliseum parking lot.

The concert will feature the country music stylings of Russ Varnell and His Too Country Band and Michael Cosner and The Fugitives. Russ Varnell has been playing country music in the vein of George Jones and Buck Owens all over the country for 18 years. Michael Cosner and The Fugitives have opened up for the likes of Tim McGraw and Joe Diffie.

STOMP THE STIGMA, in its second year of production, is a concert aimed to raise awareness for, and end the stigma, associated with mental illness. Rick Schneider, Chair of Mental Health Greensboro’s Development Committee says, “Supporting Stomp the Stigma is a great way to show understanding and support the need for accessible mental health treatment in our community.” Funds raised by the concert will go toward funding Mental Health Greensboro’s free mental health services.

General admission to the family friendly concert is $50 per car or $150 for front row parking. Parking spots will allow for social distancing and room to tailgate. Concert-goers will receive a complimentary STOMP THE STIGMA neck gaiter. Tickets are available on the Mental Health Greensboro website, www.mhag.org<www.mhag.org> and at Ticketmaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com/mental-health-greensboro-stomp-the-stigma-greensboro-north-carolina-06-12-2021/event/2D005A70C7192445>.

About Mental Health Greensboro: Mental Health Greensboro has been providing free mental health services to the community for over 80 years. MHG provides services and programs that promote mental health and support recovery from mental illnesses. When mental illness affects you or someone you know or love, Mental Health Greensboro is here to provide you with the most up-to-date information, programs, and services that better inform and provide support for you and other members of our community.

