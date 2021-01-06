MEETING NOTICE

The Guilford County Board of Education will hold its regularly scheduled meeting beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. The meeting will take place at Simkins Elementary School located at 3511 E. Lee St., Greensboro, NC 27406.

The meeting room occupants will be limited to board members and necessary staff in order to ensure appropriate social distancing. A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fgcschoolsnc&data=04%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7Cbb187bad084f4f8c7bc708d8b261b570%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb3…>. The agenda may be viewed by clicking here<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fsimbli.eboardsolutions.com%2FSB_Meetings%2FViewMeeting.aspx%3FS%3D11102%26MID%3D8302&data=04%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7Cbb187bad084f4f8c7…>.

Members of the public are invited to participate in the Public Comments portion of the meeting by sending an email to boardofed@gcsnc.com<mailto:boardofed@gcsnc.com> with the subject line “PUBLIC COMMENTS, 01/12/2021” by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12.

