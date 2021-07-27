MEETING NOTICE UPDATE

MEETING UPDATE

The Guilford County Board of Education will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro, NC. The meeting will be called to order at 5 p.m. at which time the Board will immediately go into closed session to address student matters protected by state law. The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. The agenda may be viewed by clicking here<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fsimbli.eboardsolutions.com%2FSB_Meetings%2FViewMeeting.aspx%3FS%3D11102%26MID%3D9486&data=04%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C1ff06eda1aa54b4e0…>.

In alignment with public health guidelines for physical distancing in public school facilities, a lottery system will be used to determine 15 members of the public to attend the meeting in person. Prospective meeting attendees may call 336-370-8100 or email boardclerk@gcsnc.com<mailto:boardclerk@gcsnc.com> by 12 p.m. on Monday, July 12 to register for the lottery. Registrants should include their full name, email address and a mobile/preferred phone number. A list of those selected by lottery to attend the meeting will be listed on the Board of Education’s meeting materials webpage<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2FPage%2F1811&data=04%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C1ff06eda1aa54b4e07db08d94c463a93%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7C…> by 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13.

As a reminder, media access to the meeting will be first-come, first-serve. Media members should contact Janson Silvers at 336-370-8307 or via email to reserve a space.

