MEETING NOTICE

The Guilford County Board of Education will hold a retreat beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Western Guilford High School Signature Career Academy of Transportation, Distribution & Logistics located at 409 Friendway Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410. The Board will discuss matters that come before it, including policy, business, property, and personnel matters, and including but not limited to items on the agenda<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fsimbli.eboardsolutions.com%2FSB_Meetings%2FViewMeeting.aspx%3FS%3D11102%26MID%3D8662&data=04%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C271c4dce68ef449cd…>.

The retreat will be live-streamed on the GCS YouTube channel<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fgcschoolsnc&data=04%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C271c4dce68ef449cdabc08d8d5045928%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb3…>, and rebroadcast on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99 in Guilford County) at a later date.

