Media Statement: Deputy Chief James Hinson Announces Retirement

Deputy Chief James Hinson Announces Retirement
GREENSBORO, NC (September 12, 2019) – Deputy Chief James Hinson of the Greensboro Police Department has announced his retirement, effective Friday, September 13, 2019.
He has served the Greensboro Police Department since June 16, 1991.
The City thanks Deputy Chief Hinson for his years of service and we wish him well in his future endeavors.
