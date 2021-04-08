For Immediate Release: April 8, 2021

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Media Specialist is GCS Employee of the Month

Sarah Chrisman serves students at Southern Elementary

Greensboro, N.C. – Media specialists often wear many hats, and that has been even more true during the past year. Sarah Chrisman, media specialist at Southern Elementary, played a key role in helping students learn from home and helping teachers embrace new technology in the process.

In recognition of the leadership she displayed for her team members and students, Chrisman was surprised yesterday with the news that she had been selected as the April GCS Employee of the Month.

Her principal, Carol Hilbert, submitted the nomination, which read, “Ms. Chrisman led the team last spring when schools began remote learning. She continues to be a champion for our students and staff through her technology updates and learning sessions for our staff. She ensured that each of our students K-5 were quickly assigned their new GCS devices with training on how to use them most effectively. Aside from her outstanding technology leadership, she has advocated for school-wide reading incentives and keeps a current collection in our media center. She provides instruction for all students K-5 biweekly while serving in multiple key leadership roles in our learning community, including our Title 1 coordinator and Instructional Support Team leader. Sarah Chrisman is the epitome of a school leader, team player, and all-around excellent educator. She is a valued member of our learning community.”

Chrisman received a $50 Visa gift card courtesy of Greensboro Jaycees, which is sponsoring the Employee of the Month program. Her photo will hang at the district’s central offices, at Southern Elementary and at the Greensboro Jaycees office.

