Media: Order & Declaration of the Mayor Declaring a Curfew

Posted By: Greensboro 101 June 1, 2020 2:34 pm

Attached is the official Order and Declaration of the Mayor of the City of Greensboro Declaring a Curfew in the City of Greensboro, NC

