Media Invited to Tomorrow’s “Get Out the Count” Parade Through East Greensboro
WHAT: Local residents are holding a drive-through parade to Get Out the Count for #2020Census. About 15 vehicles, one GTA bus and police cars will drive through historically undercounted communities in Greensboro with music and fun to raise awareness of the US Census 2020 and the importance of getting all communities counted.
WHEN: 10:30 am Friday, June 5 meetup, with a departure time of 11 am. Parade is
expected to last about one hour.
WHERE: Starting point is War Memorial Stadium, 510 Yanceyville St.
WHO: This parade is sponsored by NC Counts Coalition, East Greensboro Now, and the City of Greensboro.
