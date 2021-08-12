Media invited to Nitro Circus rehearsal Friday at noon at Truist Field

NITRO CIRCUS REVS UP FOR ACTION-PACKED

YOU GOT THIS TOUR — GET A SNEAK PEAK

AT THE BIGGEST SHOW IN ACTION SPORTS

B-Roll, Photo and Interview Opportunities Available

During Dress Rehearsal

WHAT: Nitro Circus<nitrocircus.com/> will bring high-adrenaline excitement back to North American stadiums this year with the thrill-charged You Got This tour. Now, ahead of this weekend’s tour kick off, you are invited to get an advance look and go behind the scenes during a dress rehearsal.

Opportunities include filming b-roll and still photography as the best in action sports fine tune their elite skills. One-on-one interviews with top professional athletes also available. Plus, tour Nitro Circus’ famous stage set, which includes the iconic Giganta ramp.

WHEN: Friday, August 13 at 12 Noon

WHERE: Truist Field at Wake Forest University

ABOUT: Nitro Circus: You Got This features the best in freestyle motocross (FMX), BMX, skateboarding and scooter as well as thrill-loving daredevils attempting crazy stunts on outrageous contraptions. These real-life action heroes will inspire fans of all ages as they push the envelope with incredible, never-seen-before tricks.

Kicking Off with First-Ever Winston Salem Show!

Truist Field at Wake Forest University – Saturday, August 14

Get tickets at NitroCircus.com

RSVP: Greg Terlizzi (Nitro Circus PR): 310.600.3229 / greg@thrillone.com<mailto:greg@thrillone.com>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.