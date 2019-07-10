Media Event Reminder: Local Governments Partner to Create Unique Mobile App July 10, 10 am

MEDIA ADVISORY Contact: Amanda Lehmert

Local Governments Partner to Create Unique Mobile App

WHAT: Members the media are invited for a demo of an exciting joint technology collaboration between High Point, Greensboro and Guilford County to launch Piedmont Discovery, a mobile phone app that helps users find parks, trails and recreation amenities across the county. The app is believed to be the first-of-its-kind in the country to connect residents and visitors to public parks.

WHEN: 10 am, Wednesday, July 10

WHERE: Piedmont Environmental Center, 1220 Penny Road, High Point

WHO: Leaders from all three governments will be available for video footage, photography and interviews.

