MEDIA ALERT – Tanger Center to announce 2022-23 Broadway season Wednesday at noon

MEDIA ALERT

TANGER CENTER TO UNVEIL 2022-23 BROADWAY SEASON

Please join us as the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts unveils the spectacular lineup of shows for its 2022-23 Broadway season.

The Tanger Center’s inaugural Broadway season sold 17,414 season tickets – an industry record for a new venue – and includes the recently completed, two-week, sold-out run of Disney’s The Lion King.

Speakers will include Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, PFM (Broadway partner) president Lynn Singleton and Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director Matt Brown.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 9

12 p.m. (lunch will be provided)

WHERE: Tanger Center

Koury Family Grandview Room (3rd Floor)

Please enter via Tanger Center lobby

MEDIA RSVP: Andrew Brown, Greensboro Coliseum

(336) 373-7456 / andrew.brown@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:andrew.brown@greensboro-nc.gov>