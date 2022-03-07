MEDIA ALERT – Tanger Center to announce 2022-23 Broadway season Wednesday at noon

MEDIA ALERT
TANGER CENTER TO UNVEIL 2022-23 BROADWAY SEASON
Please join us as the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts unveils the spectacular lineup of shows for its 2022-23 Broadway season.
The Tanger Center’s inaugural Broadway season sold 17,414 season tickets – an industry record for a new venue – and includes the recently completed, two-week, sold-out run of Disney’s The Lion King.
Speakers will include Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, PFM (Broadway partner) president Lynn Singleton and Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director Matt Brown.
WHEN: Wednesday, March 9
12 p.m. (lunch will be provided)
WHERE: Tanger Center
Koury Family Grandview Room (3rd Floor)
Please enter via Tanger Center lobby
# # #
MEDIA RSVP: Andrew Brown, Greensboro Coliseum
(336) 373-7456 / andrew.brown@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:andrew.brown@greensboro-nc.gov>