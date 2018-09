WHAT: Press event to unveil the first event booking announcement for the Tanger Center

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Swann Middle School

811 Cypress Street, Greensboro

Please RSVP to andrew.brown@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:andrew.brown@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-7456

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.