MEDIA ALERT – Please join Wake Forest University, AEG Presents and Greensboro Coliseum Complex for a major announcement on Friday, Feb. 18

Posted By: Greensboro 101 February 15, 2022 11:40 am

[1200px-Wake_Forest_University_Athletic_logo.svg] [AEG Presents Logo] [GCC_B_2_Blue [Converted]]

MEDIA ALERT!

WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY, AEG PRESENTS AND GREENSBORO COLISEUM COMPLEX
TO ANNOUNCE HISTORICAL EVENT COMING TO WINSTON-SALEM

WHO: Wake Forest University President Dr. Susan R. Wente
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines
AEG Presents VP – Carolinas Allen Corbett
Wake Forest University Executive Senior Associate AD Barry Faircloth
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Deputy Director Scott Johnson

WHAT: Wake Forest University, AEG Presents and the Greensboro Coliseum Complex will be holding a press conference announcing a historical event coming to Truist Field at Wake Forest University. This major event will be one of the largest events in the stadium’s 54-year history.

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 18 at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Snead Club Room at Bridger Field House
499 Deacon Blvd.
Winston-Salem

# # #

PRESS CONTACT: Andrew Brown, Greensboro Coliseum
(336) 373-7456 / andrew.brown@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:andrew.brown@greensboro-nc.gov>

pdf icon Feb.-18-WFU-Press-Invite.pdf


SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE