MEDIA ALERT — Greensboro Aquatic Center 4th pool Ribbon Cutting

***MEDIA ADVISORY***

GREENSBORO AQUATIC CENTER 4TH POOL RIBBON CUTTING

TIME: 11:30 a.m.

LOCATION: Greensboro Aquatic Center

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

1921 W. Gate City Boulevard

Come see the Greensboro Aquatic Center’s new addition! The GAC’s new fourth pool connects to the existing GAC, providing 19 additional short course lanes and 8 long course lanes to serve myriad uses.

Helping to open the new pool will be special guest Olympic swimmer Hali Flickinger. The program will include remarks from Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director Matt Brown and Greensboro Aquatic Center manager Susan Braman.

Lunch will be available for all guests immediately following the program.

