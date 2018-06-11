Media Alert: Graduation Media Briefing

[PR-header]

For Immediate Release: June 11, 2018

Contact: Tina Firesheets (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Graduation Media Briefing

WHAT: While most of the district’s academies and early/middle colleges have completed commencement ceremonies, graduations for traditional high schools begin Wednesday, June 13, and conclude Sunday, June 17.

Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras, Ph.D. will make remarks at the briefing, as well as announce the grant and scholarship totals offered to the Class of 2018.

Five outstanding graduates will also be present to share their remarkable stories. They are:

* Caitlyn Smith, of STEM Early College at N.C. A&T State University, an emergency vehicle driver and first responder who wants to be a vehicle crash test engineer.

* Wesley Francis, of Ragsdale High, a Guilford Apprenticeship Partners recipient who will serve an apprenticeship with Central Carolina Heating and Air.

* Aleah Brown, of Northern High, initially struggled academically, but worked hard to earn top awards in math, history, science and scientific visualization.

* Faraji Joseph-Chandler, of Dudley High, was also dually enrolled at N.C. A&T. He will attend Howard University, where he will play football and study medicine.

* Olivia Romine, of Grimsley High, is a Morehead-Cain scholarship recipient and an accomplished triathlete.

WHEN: 3-4 p.m., Tuesday, June 12.

WHERE: Meeting room 7, Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, 1921 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.

CONTACT: Tina Firesheets, (336) 669-3309.

About Guilford County Schools

