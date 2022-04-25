MEDIA ADVISORY – World University Games Site Visit on Apr. 27

MEDIA ADVISORY

The United States International University Sports Federation (USIUSF) Board of Directors will visit the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Wednesday, Apr. 27 as part of its site visit to North Carolina in conjunction with the United States bid for the 2027 World University Games that features central North Carolina as the Host City Partner.

In February, North Carolina and Chungcheong Megacity (Republic of Korea) were named the finalists to host the 2027 Summer World University Games, the world’s largest event for student athletes, ages 18-25. North Carolina’s bid includes the Triad and Triangle regions.

USIUSF executives and North Carolina Bid Committee leadership will be available for interviews at the Coliseum Complex at 11:30 a.m.

Media interested in covering the site visit should RSVP with Andrew Brown at andrew.brown@greensboro-nc.gov or 373-7456.

