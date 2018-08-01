Media Advisory: Water Resources Press Availability

CITY OF GREENSBORO
MEDIA ADVISORY
August 1, 2018 Phone: 336-373-2105
Water Resources Press Availability
WHAT: The City of Greensboro’s Water Resources Department address the media about the elevated levels of PFOS/PFOA discovered at the Mitchell Water Treatment Plant.
WHEN: Wednesday, August 1 at 2:30 pm
WHERE: Mitchell Water Treatment Plant, Conference Room, 1041 Battleground Ave.
WHO: Greensboro Water Resources staff, including Mike Borchers, assistant director of Water Resources
Jake Keys, Communications Manager
Communications and Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-2105
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Twitter
YouTube
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.