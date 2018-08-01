Media Advisory: Water Resources Press Availability

CITY OF GREENSBORO

MEDIA ADVISORY

August 1, 2018 Phone: 336-373-2105

Water Resources Press Availability

WHAT: The City of Greensboro’s Water Resources Department address the media about the elevated levels of PFOS/PFOA discovered at the Mitchell Water Treatment Plant.

WHEN: Wednesday, August 1 at 2:30 pm

WHERE: Mitchell Water Treatment Plant, Conference Room, 1041 Battleground Ave.

WHO: Greensboro Water Resources staff, including Mike Borchers, assistant director of Water Resources

