Media Advisory: Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Now Available in Greensboro / Demonstration at Noon

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO

MEDIA ADVISORY

December 20, 2019 Contact: Carla Banks

Phone: 336-430-3769

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Now Available in Greensboro

WHAT: Residents can now access Verizon’s 5G mobility network in Greensboro, which is now one of 28 cities nationwide with the 5G Ultra Wideband technology. A Verizon representative, Alex Lawson, will provide a demonstration of the technology’s capabilities and how it can impact Greensboro and its residents.

Greensboro joins Charlotte, where this technology is also being introduced today, as the only two North Carolina cities with Verizon’s 5G technology.

In Greensboro, 5G Ultra Wideband service will be initially available in parts of East Greensboro, West Greensboro, South Greensboro and near landmarks such as Bennett College, Warnersville Recreation Center, University Village Student Apartments and Old Peck Park.

WHEN: Noon, Friday, December 20

WHERE: 94 Bitting St. (off Spring Garden Street)

# # #

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.