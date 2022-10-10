Media Advisory: Trash and Recycling Container Compliance Program Begins November 1

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO

MEDIA ADVISORY

October 10, 2022 Contact: Amanda Lehmert

Phone: 336-373-7786

Trash and Recycling Container Compliance Program Begins November 1

WHAT: Members of the media are invited to learn more about the City’s planned trash and recycling container compliance program. In 2021, more than 450 residents filed complaints with the City about containers being left at the curb for extended periods of time. Beginning November 1, the City will begin charging a $25 fee to households who repeatedly leave trash or recycling containers in the street. In response to concerns and to provide more flexibility for residents, the City has doubled the amount of time containers may be left at the curb, giving households a 48-hour window to put out and bring in trash and recycling carts. Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/ContainerCompliance.

WHEN: Tuesday, October 11, 10 am to 12 noon

WHERE: Field Operations Headquarters, 401 Patton Ave.

WHO: City of Greensboro Waste Reduction Supervisor Tori Carle will be available for interviews any time between 10 am and 12 noon.

