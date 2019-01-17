Media Advisory: TODAY: Ruth Wicker Tribute to Women Construction Underway

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO

MEDIA ADVISORY

January 15, 2019 Contact: Amanda Lehmert

Phone: 336-373-7786

Ruth Wicker Tribute to Women Construction Underway

WHAT: Members of the media are invited to get a preview of the Ruth Wicker Tribute to Women, the first stand-alone exhibition in North Carolina dedicated to the achievements and contributions of women. Crews will be on location today at the Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Dr., installing the interactive exhibit. Thirty-one Greensboro women and four women-lead organizations will be featured in the space. The honorees – including educators, activists, and community leaders – were recommended by local residents.

WHEN: 10-11 am, Thursday, January 17

WHERE: Ruth Wicker Tribute to Women at the Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Dr.

WHO: Parks and Recreation Parks Planning and Project Develop Manager Shawna Tillery and Councilwoman Sharon Hightower will be available to be interviewed about the exhibit and how it was developed.

Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host a grand opening celebration for the Barber Park Event Center and Ruth Wicker Tribute to Women, 4-7 pm, Friday, January 25, at 1502 Barber Park Dr. Residents are invited to tour the exhibit and event center after the 4:30 pm ribbon cutting. Light refreshments will be served.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.