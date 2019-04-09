MEDIA ADVISORY — Tanger Center to Unveil Lineup for 2020-21 Inaugural Broadway Season on Apr. 11

[GPAC LogoHorizontal]

NEWS, TV & PHOTO ALERT: THURSDAY

EVENT: Tanger Center announces lineup for 2020-21 inaugural Broadway season

*Cameras should arrive 11:15 a.m. to set up

TIME: Thursday, April 11 at 11:30 a.m.

PLACE: Tanger Center Site: 300 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

DETAILS: In anticipation of its inaugural year, Tanger Center will unveil the lineup for the 2020-21 inaugural Broadway season.

Tanger Center previously announced WICKED will be on its first season, and venue officials and Broadway presenting partners will be on hand Thursday to announce the remaining five Broadway

shows in the inaugural lineup.

To date, the Tanger Center has received over 10,700 deposits for season seat memberships for the 2020-21 Broadway season.

RSVP – Please contact Andrew Brown if you plan to cover this event.

336.373.7456 (office)/a.brown@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:a.brown@greensboro-nc.gov>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.