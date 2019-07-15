Media Advisory: Sussman Homicide Response

[GPD Logo]

CITY OF GREENSBORO MEDIA ADVISORY

Date (July 15, 2019)

Phone: 336-574-4002

Police Canvassing Neighborhood Seeking Information on Homicide

WHAT: Detectives with the Greensboro Police Department will go door-to-door seeking information about the homicide of Kingmenmireseti Smith. On July 1, 2019 at 4:51 am, Police responded to a 911 discharge of firearm call at the intersection of Ashe Street and Sussman Street, Hampton Homes. Mr. Smith was located near Sussman Park with a gunshot wound and succumbed to his injuries.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 15, beginning at 9:30 am.

WHERE: 502 South St, Greensboro, NC 27406 – Detectives will brief in the parking lot of Jones Elementary School

WHO: Greensboro Homicide Detectives, and officers.

