Media Advisory – Silver Alert for Robert Early Lee 3-12-2021

****** SILVER ALERT *****

GREENSBORO, NC (March 12, 2021) The Greensboro Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Mr. Robert Early Lee. Mr. Lee is a 55-year-old black male with a salt-and-pepper beard. He is described as approximately 5-foot-9-inches tall and 220 pounds. He was last seen at 6:30 a.m. today traveling on foot in the 1600 block of Crystal Lane. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white Adidas logo on the center, black Adidas pants with stripes running down the sides, a black baseball cap, and black tennis shoes. Mr. Lee is reported to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Lee is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

# # # # #

Amy J. Wolfford Washburn

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Support Bureau, Information Services Division

Supervisor, Watch Operations Center

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

Watch Operations Center: 336-373-2496

Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov>

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people.”

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.