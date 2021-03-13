Media Advisory – Silver Alert for Robert Early Lee 3-12-2021

Cancel ****** SILVER ALERT *****subject has been located

GREENSBORO, NC (March 12, 2021) The Greensboro Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Mr. Robert Early Lee. Mr. Lee is a 55-year-old black male with a salt-and-pepper beard. He is described as approximately 5-foot-9-inches tall and 220 pounds. He was last seen at 6:30 am today traveling on foot in the 1600 block of Crystal Lane. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white Adidas logo on the center, black Adidas pants with stripes running down the sides, a black baseball cap, and black tennis shoes. Mr. Lee is reported to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.