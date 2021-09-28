Media Advisory: School Crossing Guard Turns 100 Years Old

[GPD Logo]

School Crossing Guard Turns 100 Years Old

WHAT: Greensboro Police Crossing Guard Thomas Faucette turns 100 years old on September 29, 2021. The students, teachers and staff at Peck Elementary are going to honor Mr. Faucette’s birthday. The Greensboro Police Department will also honor Mr. Faucette. He served 2 years in WWII and then came home to work at the post office. Mr. Faucette retired from the post office in 1986 after 40 years! Soon after, he was back at work and began working as a crossing guard in 1988.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 29, 7:45 a.m.

WHERE: Peck Elementary School – 1601 W Florida St, Greensboro

WHO: Teachers, students, and staff of Peck Elementary as well as Greensboro Police Chief Brian James.

