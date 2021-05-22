Media Advisory: Press Conference

[GPD Logo]

Date (May 22, 2021) Contact: Ronald Glenn

Phone: 336-574-4002

Press Conference

WHAT: Chief James will hold a press conference to give an update on the vehicle that was stolen with a child inside. The child and the vehicle were both recovered in Winston-Salem. The vehicle was stolen on 5/21 from a gas station located at 2435 Randleman Road in Greensboro.

WHEN: Saturday, May 22, 11 a.m.

WHERE: Greensboro Police Headquarters – 100 E. Police Plaza, Greensboro

WHO: Chief Brian James, Chief of Police Greensboro Police Department

