Media Advisory: Police to Conduct Speeding Operation

MEDIA ADVISORY
Date (June 5, 2018) Contact: Ronald Glenn
Phone: 336-574-4002
Police to Conduct Speeding Operation
WHAT: The Greensboro Police Department Motor unit and Special Operations
Division is going to conduct an operation to monitor speeding. The hope is to
encourage drivers to reduce their speed. It has been proven time and again that
speed is major contributor to most motor vehicle crashes.
WHEN: Wednesday June, 6 2018 from 10am – 12pm.
WHERE: To preserve the effectiveness of the program, the location will not be made public. Media interested in covering the event can call Ronald Glenn for the location.
WHO: Greensboro Police Department Special Operations Division and Motor Officers.
