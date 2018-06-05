Media Advisory: Police to Conduct Speeding Operation

MEDIA ADVISORY

Phone: 336-574-4002

Police to Conduct Speeding Operation

WHAT: The Greensboro Police Department Motor unit and Special Operations

Division is going to conduct an operation to monitor speeding. The hope is to

encourage drivers to reduce their speed. It has been proven time and again that

speed is major contributor to most motor vehicle crashes.

WHEN: Wednesday June, 6 2018 from 10am – 12pm.

WHERE: To preserve the effectiveness of the program, the location will not be made public. Media interested in covering the event can call Ronald Glenn for the location.

WHO: Greensboro Police Department Special Operations Division and Motor Officers.

