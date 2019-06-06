Media Advisory: Police Canvassing Winston Street Neighborhood

[GPD Logo]
[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO MEDIA ADVISORY
Date (June 6, 2019) Contact: Ronald Glenn
Phone: 336-574-4002
Police Canvassing Neighborhood Seeking Information on Homicide
WHAT: Detectives with the Greensboro Police Department will go door-to-door seeking information about the homicide of Daron Bennell Huitt on Winston Street in Greensboro. On Thursday, February 14th, 2019; Huitt was shot and killed in the 300 block of Winston St at approximately 9:45 A.M. The murder occurred outdoors in the street after an altercation near a vehicle. The suspects were described as two black male subjects wearing hooded sweatshirts. They were last seen fleeing the area in a four door vehicle heading South on Winston St towards E. Market St.
WHEN: Friday, June 7, beginning at 10 am.
WHERE: 2316 E Market St, Greensboro, NC 27401 – Detectives will brief in the parking lot behind the Food Lion before heading into the neighborhood.
WHO: Greensboro Criminal Investigations Detectives and GPD Officers
# # #
Ronald Glenn
Public Information Officer
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>
(w) 336.574.4002
(m) 336.451.5715
Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.