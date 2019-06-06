Media Advisory: Police Canvassing Winston Street Neighborhood

[GPD Logo]

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO MEDIA ADVISORY

Date (June 6, 2019) Contact: Ronald Glenn

Phone: 336-574-4002

Police Canvassing Neighborhood Seeking Information on Homicide

WHAT: Detectives with the Greensboro Police Department will go door-to-door seeking information about the homicide of Daron Bennell Huitt on Winston Street in Greensboro. On Thursday, February 14th, 2019; Huitt was shot and killed in the 300 block of Winston St at approximately 9:45 A.M. The murder occurred outdoors in the street after an altercation near a vehicle. The suspects were described as two black male subjects wearing hooded sweatshirts. They were last seen fleeing the area in a four door vehicle heading South on Winston St towards E. Market St.

WHEN: Friday, June 7, beginning at 10 am.

WHERE: 2316 E Market St, Greensboro, NC 27401 – Detectives will brief in the parking lot behind the Food Lion before heading into the neighborhood.

WHO: Greensboro Criminal Investigations Detectives and GPD Officers

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.