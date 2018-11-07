MEDIA ADVISORY — Please join us Thursday at 5 p.m. for a special Tanger Center announcement

***MEDIA ADVISORY***

Please Join Us for a Major Announcement

Thursday, November 8

5 p.m.

Tanger Center Information Center

342 N. Elm Street

(former Greensboro Chamber of Commerce Building)

Please RSVP to Andrew Brown at

andrew.brown@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:andrew.brown@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-7456

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.