MEDIA ADVISORY – Please join us August 5 to celebrate the Greensboro Aquatic Center’s 10th Anniversary

***MEDIA ADVISORY***

GREENSBORO AQUATIC CENTER 10th ANNIVERSARY

TIME: 11 a.m.

LOCATION: Greensboro Aquatic Center

1921 W. Gate City Boulevard

Please join us as well celebrate the Greensboro Aquatic Center’s 10 year anniversary and announce several exciting upcoming events.

The program will include remarks from Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director Matt Brown, Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau president Henri Fourrier, NC Swimming general chairperson Trish Martin and Greensboro Aquatic Center manager Susan Braman.

Lunch will be available for all guests immediately following the program.

Please RSVP to andrew.brown@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:andrew.brown@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-7456.

