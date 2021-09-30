Media Advisory: Piedmont Discovery App Adds New Partners October 1, Launches Scavenger Hunt October 4

MEDIA ADVISORY Contact: Amanda Lehmert

July 9, 2019 Phone: 336-373-7786

Piedmont Discovery App Adds New Partners October 1,

Launches Scavenger Hunt October 4

WHAT: Members of the media are invited to a community celebration and app relaunch for Piedmont Discovery, a park and trail locator app that now includes every municipal park in Guilford County. Originally designed by High Point, Greensboro and Guilford County, it now includes public parks in Gibsonsville, Jamestown, Oak Ridge, Pleasant Garden, Stokesdale, and Summerfield. It helps users find parks, trails and recreation amenities across the region. Beginning Monday, October 4, residents and visitors can also use the app to play the Piedmont Discovery Scavenger Hunt, which will give away more than $2,000 in prizes.

WHEN: 10 am, Friday, October 1

WHERE: Gateway Gardens Event Center back patio, 2800 East Gate City Blvd.

WHO: Local leaders will be available for video footage, photography and interviews about the app and the scavenger hunt.

