Media Advisory: Parks and Recreation Launches Innovative New Sports League May 19

May 18, 2021 Contact: Amanda Lehmert

Phone: 336-373-7786

Parks and Recreation Launches Innovative New Sports League May 19

WHAT: Members of the media are invited to the launch of the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s newest sports league, Greensboro Esports. Taking its cue from international interest in competitive video gaming, Parks and Recreation will soon recruit people aged 7 and older to become Greensboro Esports members via the Mission Control<www.missioncontrol.gg/play> web platform or free mobile app.

This is the first new sport the City of Greensboro has added since 2007. Parks and Recreation departments across the county are contemplating esports league options as private organizations and colleges have proven there is a demand for this kind of play.

Registration will begin May 19 for the inaugural Greensboro Esports League Summer 2021 Season, June 14 to July 29. There are separate divisions for children 7-12, teens 13-17, and adults 18 and older. The cost is $10 per person per game. Play will be held from 6-8 pm for the following games on these days:

* Monday – Madden 21 (XBOX and PS4)

* Tuesday – NBA 2K21 (XBOX and PS4)

* Wednesday – Fortnite (Cross Platform)

* Thursday – Rocket League 2v2 (Cross Platform)

Parks and Recreation will roll out new seasons of play throughout the year and poll members to help decide which games to offer. Members will get a free Greensboro Esports T-shirt after they sign up for their first game.

WHEN: 10:30 am, Wednesday, May 19

WHERE: Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 Sixteenth St.

WHO: League managers Jake Neal and Quinton Jones will be available for interviews about Greensboro Esports. Gamers will be on hand for game play b-roll and interviews about competitive gaming.

