Media Advisory: Ole Asheboro, Arlington Park, Asheboro Square Community Conversation

CITY OF GREENSBORO
MEDIA ADVISORY
October 9, 2018 Phone: 336-373-2105
Ole Asheboro, Arlington Park, Asheboro Square Community Conversation
WHAT: The City of Greensboro is hosting a drop-in style meeting with the Ole Asheboro, Arlington Park and Asheboro Square communities about City efforts in this area. This is an opportunity for residents to learn about neighborhood, long-range and upcoming plans.
WHEN: Tuesday, October 9 from 4-7 pm
WHERE: Guilford Child Development Center, 1200 Arlington St.
WHO: Multiple City departments will be represented and available to answer questions and provide updates. Community agencies and partners will also be present.
