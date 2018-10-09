Media Advisory: Ole Asheboro, Arlington Park, Asheboro Square Community Conversation

CITY OF GREENSBORO

MEDIA ADVISORY

October 9, 2018 Phone: 336-373-2105

Ole Asheboro, Arlington Park, Asheboro Square Community Conversation

WHAT: The City of Greensboro is hosting a drop-in style meeting with the Ole Asheboro, Arlington Park and Asheboro Square communities about City efforts in this area. This is an opportunity for residents to learn about neighborhood, long-range and upcoming plans.

WHEN: Tuesday, October 9 from 4-7 pm

WHERE: Guilford Child Development Center, 1200 Arlington St.

WHO: Multiple City departments will be represented and available to answer questions and provide updates. Community agencies and partners will also be present.

Jake Keys, Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.