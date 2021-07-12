Media Advisory: New Emerging Workforce Career Center Coming to Downtown

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO

July 12, 2021 Contact: Jake Keys

Phone: 336-373-2105

New Emerging Workforce Career Center Coming to Downtown

WHAT: GuilfordWorks’ staff will announce its new Emerging Workforce Career Center location in downtown Greensboro. The Emerging Workforce Career Center will include services such as: career assessments, career counseling, workshops, occupational skills training information sessions, connection to work-based learning opportunities; community partner resource and engagement workshops, community resource fairs, mental health workshops, networking and peer support groups, employer hiring event and digital skills and virtual reality career exploration, among others.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 13, from 11 am to 12 pm

WHERE: Melvin Municipal Office Building, corner lawn at Washington Street and Greene Street

WHO: Local officials will speak and be available for interviews, including: Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Guilford County Commission Chair Skip Alston, President and Chief Technical Officer of RTriad Kevin Robinson, Workforce Development Director Chris Rivera, Next Gen Program Manager Sabrina Breeden and Next Gen participants.

Jake Keys

Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

