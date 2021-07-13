Media Advisory: New Emerging Workforce Career Center Coming to Downtown

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
July 13, 2021 Contact: Jake Keys
Phone: 336-373-2105
New Emerging Workforce Career Center Coming to Downtown
WHAT: GuilfordWorks’ staff will announce its new Emerging Workforce Career Center location in downtown Greensboro. The Emerging Workforce Career Center will include services such as: career assessments, career counseling, workshops, occupational skills training information sessions, connection to work-based learning opportunities; community partner resource and engagement workshops, community resource fairs, mental health workshops, networking and peer support groups, employer hiring event and digital skills and virtual reality career exploration, among others.
WHEN: Tuesday, July 13, from 11 am to 12 pm
WHERE: Melvin Municipal Office Building, corner lawn at Washington Street and Greene Street
WHO: Local officials will speak and be available for interviews, including: Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Guilford County Commission Chair Skip Alston, President and Chief Technical Officer of RTriad Kevin Robinson, Workforce Development Director Chris Rivera, Next Gen Program Manager Sabrina Breeden and Next Gen participants.
