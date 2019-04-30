Media Advisory: Media Invited to Trail Search and Rescue Demonstration May 2

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO

MEDIA ADVISORY

April 30, 2019 Contact: Jake Keys

Phone: 336-430-7525

Media Invited to Trail Search and Rescue Demonstration May 2

WHAT: The City of Greensboro’s Fire and Parks and Recreation departments work together to keep residents safe while they enjoy our 100-plus miles of trails and greenways. The City’s Urban Search and Rescue and Trail Response teams can get to injured hikers and bikers by boat, ATV, or mountain bike. But residents need to know how to read the City’s new trail signs to better assist the Fire Department during an emergency.

WHEN: 10 am to noon, Thursday, May 2

WHERE: Lake Brandt Marina, 5949 Lake Brandt Rd.

WHO: Greensboro Fire and Parks and Recreation staff will be available for video footage, photography and interviews and to demonstrate proper use of trail signs and the City’s safety operations, including inflatable Zodiac boats and mountain bikes they regularly use for trail and water rescues.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.