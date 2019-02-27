Media Advisory: Media Invited to Preview Adaptive Standing Tennis February 28 Ahead of First-in-the Carolinas Tournament

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO

MEDIA ADVISORY

February 27, 2019

Phone: 336-373-7786

Media Invited to Preview Adaptive Standing Tennis February 28

Ahead of First-in-the Carolinas Tournament

WHAT: Greensboro Parks and Recreation and area tennis organizations will host the first Carolinas Adaptive Standing Tennis (CAST) Tournament April 26-28 at Pinetop Sport Club, 3723 Pinetop Rd. This is the first time North and South Carolina have ever hosted a tournament in this emerging adaptive sport. Tournament organizers have invited adaptive athletes from around the world to participate.

Adaptive standing tennis is played by athletes with a physical disability, such as amputations, congenital malformations, cerebral palsy, and partial paralysis, who are able to play in a standing position. Members of the media are invited to learn more about how the sport is played from adaptive athletes.

WHEN: 10-11 am, Thursday, February 28

WHERE: Pinetop Sports Club, 3723 Pinetop Rd.

WHO: Greensboro resident John Hizer, the founder of CAST, who has competed at adaptive standing tennis tournaments across the country and was inspired to start a tournament in his hometown; Susan Brodeaur, community tennis director and Piedmont local league coordinator for the Guilford Regional Tennis Association (GRETA); and new adaptive tennis player, Ben Patterson, who will have his tournament debut at CAST in April, will be available for interviews.

