Media Advisory: Media Invited to Participatory Budgeting Mural Painting September 11

September 10, 2019

Phone: 336-433-7266

Media Invited to Participatory Budgeting Mural Painting September 11

WHAT: The City’s latest place-making mural is now being painted at the Windsor Recreation Center. This photorealistic black and white painting honoring the NC A&T Four was funded by City Council District 2 voters through Cycle 1 of the Participatory Budgeting (PB) Greensboro program, which lets residents decide how to spend City funds. Voting in currently underway for PB Greensboro Cycle 3. Residents can vote online at www.PBGreensboro.com<www.PBGreensboro.com> until October 31.

WHEN: 2-3 pm, Wednesday, September 11

WHERE: Back of Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd.

WHO: City staff members and mural artist Nils Westergard<nilswestergard.com/> will be available for interviews, pictures and video. Westergard, 27, of Richmond, Va., has exhibited his work around the world. He favors black and white portraiture. His piece at Windsor Center was inspired by a photograph of the NC A&T Four.

ABOUT: PB Greensboro is a democratic process that allows residents to choose up to $100,000 worth of projects to fund in their City Council District. Residents submit ideas and volunteers work with City staff to vet projects to appear on the ballots for voting. Greensboro was the first city in the southeastern United States to adopt PB in 2015.

Since its inception, residents have funded 48 unique projects through PB. Projects include a mobile bus-tracking application, playground upgrades, fitness equipment, street and crosswalk improvements, solar charging stations, bus shelters, bridge upgrades and emergency call boxes. The Windsor Recreation Center mural project was a $10,000 project approved as part of PB Cycle 1 by District 2 residents.

PB Cycle 3 voting is underway now through October 31. This is the first year residents can vote online. Visit PBGreensboro.com to vote or see what is on this year’s ballots.

