Media Advisory: Media Invited to Fire Station 63 Official Opening on March 4

CITY OF GREENSBORO

MEDIA ADVISORY

March 4, 2019 Contact: Jake Keys

Phone: 336-430-7525

Media Invited to Fire Station 63 Official Opening on March 4

WHAT: The Greensboro Fire Department begins operation of Station 63, its newest fire station, on Monday, March 4. The station is a shared facility with Guilford County EMS, who will staff one EMS unit along with Engine 63. Station 63 will directly serve a residential population of approximately 3,800 residents and protect more than $130 million in property.

WHEN: 10 am to noon, Monday, March 4

WHERE: Station 63, 4306 Burlington Rd.

WHO: Greensboro Fire Department staff will be on hand to welcome media to Station 63 and assist with video footage, photography and interviews.

