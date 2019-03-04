Media Advisory: Media Invited to Fire Station 63 Official Opening on March 4

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO
MEDIA ADVISORY
March 4, 2019
Phone: 336-430-7525
Media Invited to Fire Station 63 Official Opening on March 4
WHAT: The Greensboro Fire Department begins operation of Station 63, its newest fire station, on Monday, March 4. The station is a shared facility with Guilford County EMS, who will staff one EMS unit along with Engine 63. Station 63 will directly serve a residential population of approximately 3,800 residents and protect more than $130 million in property.
WHEN: 10 am to noon, Monday, March 4
WHERE: Station 63, 4306 Burlington Rd.
WHO: Greensboro Fire Department staff will be on hand to welcome media to Station 63 and assist with video footage, photography and interviews.
