Media Advisory: Media Invited to ‘Cops & Rodders’ Car Show

Date (June 7, 2018) Contact: Ron Glenn
Phone: 336-574-4002
Media Invited to ‘Cops & Rodders’ Car Show
WHAT: Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Homes, in conjunction with Greensboro Police
Department and High Point Police Department present the Cop and Rodders Classic Cruze-In car show to support Special Olympics of North Carolina. This “Cruze-In” is not a judged show. The show is free to the public and there is a minimum $15 donation for each vehicle. Special T-Shirts for this event will be available for purchase. There will also be raffle tickets to win the custom designed Hockey Mask from this year’s Gun and Hoses hockey game.
WHEN: Saturday, June 9, 2018 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
WHERE: Oak Hollow Mall Parking Lot, 921 Eastchester Dr., High Point
WHO: Greensboro Police, High Point Police, Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Homes and a lot of really cool cars
# # #
Ronald Glenn
Interim Public Information Officer
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.gsopd.org
(w) 336.574.4002
(m) 336.451.5715
Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.