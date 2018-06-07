Media Advisory: Media Invited to ‘Cops & Rodders’ Car Show

Date (June 7, 2018) Contact: Ron Glenn

Media Invited to ‘Cops & Rodders’ Car Show

WHAT: Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Homes, in conjunction with Greensboro Police

Department and High Point Police Department present the Cop and Rodders Classic Cruze-In car show to support Special Olympics of North Carolina. This “Cruze-In” is not a judged show. The show is free to the public and there is a minimum $15 donation for each vehicle. Special T-Shirts for this event will be available for purchase. There will also be raffle tickets to win the custom designed Hockey Mask from this year’s Gun and Hoses hockey game.

WHEN: Saturday, June 9, 2018 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

WHERE: Oak Hollow Mall Parking Lot, 921 Eastchester Dr., High Point

WHO: Greensboro Police, High Point Police, Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Homes and a lot of really cool cars

