Media Advisory: Local Governments Partner to Create Unique Mobile App

MEDIA ADVISORY Contact: Amanda Lehmert
July 9, 2019 Phone: 336-373-7786
Local Governments Partner to Create Unique Mobile App
WHAT: Members the media are invited for a demo of an exciting joint technology collaboration between High Point, Greensboro and Guilford County to launch Piedmont Discovery, a mobile phone app that helps users find parks, trails and recreation amenities across the county. The app is believed to be the first-of-its-kind in the country to connect residents and visitors to public parks.
WHEN: 10 am, Wednesday, July 10
WHERE: Piedmont Environmental Center, 1220 Penny Road, High Point
WHO: Leaders from all three governments will be available for video footage, photography and interviews.
# # #
Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.