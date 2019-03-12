Media Advisory – Interviews Available for Greensboro Tornado Recovery One-Year Overview

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO
MEDIA ADVISORY
March 12, 2019 Contact: Jake Keys
Phone: 336-373-2105
Interviews Available for Greensboro Tornado Recovery One-Year Overview
WHAT: As tornadoes strike states to our south, Greensboro residents are nearing the one-year anniversary of the storm that wreaked havoc in our city. Much work has been done behind the scenes in the long-term recovery of east Greensboro neighborhoods in the 2018 tornado’s path.
If you are interested in interviews about various aspects of the recovery progress, the people listed in the chart below have been identified for these specific topics. Please reach out to any of them.
Topics
Who to Contact
Contact Info
Money, services, supplies donated. Money spent and how.
Stan Wilson, director of the City’s Neighborhood Development Department and chair of Storm Recovery Alliance (SRA)
www.greensboro-nc.gov/ TornadoRecovery
336-373-2509
stan.wilson@greensboro-nc.gov
Homes repaired, reconstructed and by whom and status of current jobs
Gene Brown, president and executive director of Community Housing Solutions and SRA member
336-676-6986
gbrown@chshousing.org
SRA property acquisition plans and the City’s RFP for non-profits to accomplish the goals
Sofia Crisp, executive director of Housing Consultants Group and SRA member
www.greensboro-nc.gov/
RecoveryRFP
336-553-0946, ext. 3
sofia.crisp@housingconsultantsgroup.org
Community response and involvement, and the creation of SRA
Sharon Hightower, City Council member and SRA member
336-317-4953
sharon.hightower@greensboro-nc.gov
Other potential topics
Debby Davis, communications specialist with City’s Marketing and Communications Department
Jake Keys, manager of City’s communications division of the Marketing and Communications Department
336-373-3640
debby.davis@greensboro-nc.gov
336-373-2105
jake.keys@greensboro-nc.gov
# # #
Debby Davis
Communications Specialist
Communications & Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
336-373-3640
300 W. Washington St., Greensboro
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>
Twitter
YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.