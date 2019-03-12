Media Advisory – Interviews Available for Greensboro Tornado Recovery One-Year Overview

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO

MEDIA ADVISORY

March 12, 2019 Contact: Jake Keys

Phone: 336-373-2105

Interviews Available for Greensboro Tornado Recovery One-Year Overview

WHAT: As tornadoes strike states to our south, Greensboro residents are nearing the one-year anniversary of the storm that wreaked havoc in our city. Much work has been done behind the scenes in the long-term recovery of east Greensboro neighborhoods in the 2018 tornado’s path.

If you are interested in interviews about various aspects of the recovery progress, the people listed in the chart below have been identified for these specific topics. Please reach out to any of them.

Topics

Who to Contact

Contact Info

Money, services, supplies donated. Money spent and how.

Stan Wilson, director of the City’s Neighborhood Development Department and chair of Storm Recovery Alliance (SRA)

www.greensboro-nc.gov/ TornadoRecovery

336-373-2509

stan.wilson@greensboro-nc.gov

Homes repaired, reconstructed and by whom and status of current jobs

Gene Brown, president and executive director of Community Housing Solutions and SRA member

336-676-6986

gbrown@chshousing.org

SRA property acquisition plans and the City’s RFP for non-profits to accomplish the goals

Sofia Crisp, executive director of Housing Consultants Group and SRA member

www.greensboro-nc.gov/

RecoveryRFP

336-553-0946, ext. 3

sofia.crisp@housingconsultantsgroup.org

Community response and involvement, and the creation of SRA

Sharon Hightower, City Council member and SRA member

336-317-4953

sharon.hightower@greensboro-nc.gov

Other potential topics

Debby Davis, communications specialist with City’s Marketing and Communications Department

Jake Keys, manager of City’s communications division of the Marketing and Communications Department

336-373-3640

debby.davis@greensboro-nc.gov

336-373-2105

jake.keys@greensboro-nc.gov

