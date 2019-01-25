Media Advisory: History Museum Offers Lunar New Year Fun Tomorrow

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
January 25, 2019
History Museum Offers Lunar New Year Fun Tomorrow
WHAT: Celebrate the heritage of Greensboro’s Asian communities as we welcome the Year of the Pig. Enjoy crafts, snacks and a Korean dumpling demonstration. The Montagnard American Organization and Cambodian Cultural Center of NC will offer dance performances in the auditorium followed by a screening of the documentary This Is My Home Now. Afterwards there will be musical ensembles from the Korean School of Greensboro, dancers from the Greensboro Korean American Senior Association, and a special performance on the gaygeum by Jung Mi Yun.
WHEN: Saturday, January 26, 1-4 pm
WHERE: Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Avenue
WHO: Everyone is invited to enjoy the fun.
