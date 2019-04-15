Media Advisory: Guilford Metro 91 Hosts Awards Ceremony on April 15

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO

MEDIA ADVISORY

Monday, April 15, 2019 Contact: Jake Keys

Phone: 336-373-2105

Guilford Metro 9-1-1 Hosts Awards Ceremony on April 15

WHAT: Guilford Metro 9-1-1 is celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunications Week April 14-20 and kicking off the week with an awards ceremony, celebrating its employees. GM 9-1-1 will recognize its Telecommunicator of the Year, Support Person of the Year, and Rookie of the Year.

WHEN: 1:30 pm, Monday, April 15

WHERE: 1903 Midway St.

WHO: City and County officials and state representatives are on hand for the ceremony.

# # #

Jake Keys, Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.