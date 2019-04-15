Media Advisory: Guilford Metro 91 Hosts Awards Ceremony on April 15

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO
MEDIA ADVISORY
Monday, April 15, 2019
Phone: 336-373-2105
Guilford Metro 9-1-1 Hosts Awards Ceremony on April 15
WHAT: Guilford Metro 9-1-1 is celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunications Week April 14-20 and kicking off the week with an awards ceremony, celebrating its employees. GM 9-1-1 will recognize its Telecommunicator of the Year, Support Person of the Year, and Rookie of the Year.
WHEN: 1:30 pm, Monday, April 15
WHERE: 1903 Midway St.
WHO: City and County officials and state representatives are on hand for the ceremony.
Jake Keys, Communications Manager
Communications and Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-2105
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
