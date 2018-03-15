Media Advisory: Guilford Creek Week Kick off Stream Clean up with Greensboro Swarm

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

MEDIA ADVISORY

March 15, 2018 Phone: 336-202-7017

Guilford Creek Week Kick off Stream Clean up with Greensboro Swarm

WHAT: The City of Greensboro’s Water Resources Department is partnering with the City of High Point, Guilford County, and NC Cooperative Extension for Guilford Creek Week. The kickoff event is a Stream Up with the Greensboro Swarm players, coaches, and staff.

WHEN: Thursday, March 15 at 3 pm

WHERE: Latham Park Baseball Field, 905 Cridland Road

WHO: Greensboro Swarm players, coaches, & staff; local volunteers; Water Resources Department

DETAILS: This event is the kickoff event for the Inaugural Guilford Creek Week. The Greensboro Swarm basketball team has partnered with us to clean the stream at Latham Park. Many local college students and other volunteers have RSVP’d for this event to help promote awareness of maintaining our local waterways. The cities of Greensboro and High Point along with Guilford County and NC Cooperative Extension have partnered with businesses and municipal entities to offer a wide range of fun and educational opportunities throughout Guilford County during the next 10 days.

