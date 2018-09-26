Media Advisory: Greensboro Vs. Durham: Challenger Flag Football Teams Meet for Friday Night Game and Tailgate Party

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

September 26, 2018 Contact: Amanda Lehmert

Phone: 336-373-7786

Greensboro Vs. Durham: Challenger Flag Football Teams Meet

for Friday Night Game and Tailgate Party

WHAT: The Carolina Panthers’ Challenger League Flag Football teams from Greensboro and Durham will go head-to-head for a special Friday night game and tailgate party.

WHO: The league gives individuals ages 7-30 with physical or development disabilities a chance to play flag football or cheerlead with assistance from volunteers. Players, their families, and volunteers will be available for interviews about this unique program.

“We’re going to give our team a real ‘Friday Night Lights’ experience. That’s what this league is all about – giving people of all abilities the opportunity to showcase their talents out on the field and just have fun,” said Sharon Williams, Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation (AIR) Unit program coordinator.

Greensboro’s league is a partnership between (AIR), Proehlific Park and the ARC of Greensboro supported by a grant from the Carolina Panthers.

WHEN: 7 pm, Friday, September 28

WHERE: Bryan Park Soccer Complex, 6105 Townsend Rd., Browns Summit

