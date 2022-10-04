MEDIA ADVISORY – Greensboro Swarm, Greensboro Coliseum Complex and Novant Health to make major announcement Thursday

[Swarm_communications_header]

*** MEDIA ADVISORY ***

GREENSBORO SWARM, GREENSBORO COLISEUM COMPLEX, NOVANT HEALTH TO MAKE MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

WHAT: The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and Novant Health will make a major announcement on Thursday at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

WHEN: Thursday, October 6

1:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex

1921 West Gate City Blvd.

Greensboro, NC 27403

About the Greensboro Swarm

The Greensboro Swarm are the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets. The Swarm play their home games at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, an intimate facility where fans can get an up-close look at future NBA stars. Season Ticket Memberships and Mini Plans for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Starting as low as $8 per game, memberships include some of the best benefits in the NBA G League. For more information, visit gsoswarm.com or call 336-907-3600. Also follow the Swarm on Twitter (@greensboroswarm), Facebook (/greensboroswarm) or Instagram (@greensboroswarm).

About the Greensboro Coliseum Complex

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex is a multi-building facility designed to serve the citizens of Greensboro and the surrounding area through a broad range of activities, including athletic events, cultural arts, concerts, theater, educational activities, fairs, exhibits and public and private events of all kinds including conventions, convocations and trade and consumer shows. The Greensboro Coliseum Complex is one of the most actively booked facilities in the country hosting more than 1,100 events on an annual basis. With its incredible versatility, the Complex has gained worldwide acclaim from promoters, producers, event planners and patrons. For more information: GreensboroColiseum.com<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.greensborocoliseum.com%2F&data=05%7C01%7Cjrosen%40hornets.com%7C06ba4ff7be6145de793808daa573ba4b%7C22d8730d7e8d4c2caf60d17f7de7134e%7C0%…>.

About Novant Health

Novant Health is an integrated network of hospitals, physician clinics and outpatient facilities that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,800 physicians and over 35,000 team members who provide care at more than 800 locations, including 15 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2021, Novant Health provided more than $1.1 billion in <www.novanthealth.org/Home/About-us/Community-engagement/Community-benefit.aspx> community benefit<www.novanthealth.org/Home/About-us/Community-engagement/Community-benefit.aspx>, including financial assistance and services. For more information, please visit our website at NovantHealth.org<www.novanthealth.org/>. You can also follow us on Facebook<www.facebook.com/novanthealth>, Instagram<www.instagram.com/novanthealth/?hl=en>, Twitter and LinkedIn<www.linkedin.com/company/novanthealth/>.

For More Information Contact:

Josh Rosen, Senior Director of Corporate Communications, Hornets Sports & Entertainment, jrosen@hornets.com<mailto:jrosen@hornets.com>

Andrew Brown, Director of Public Relations & Communications, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Andrew.Brown@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Andrew.Brown@greensboro-nc.gov>

Samantha Williams, Director of Public Relations, Novant Health, sswilliams@novanthealth.org<mailto:sswilliams@novanthealth.org>